(KDVR) — Snow fell in Colorado ski country on Sunday, delivering much-needed moisture and an inch or more of accumulation.

Check out some of the ski areas!

Loveland Ski Area

Winter Park Resort



Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin

Arapahoe Basin

Arapahoe Basin

The first day of ski season in 2019 was on Oct. 13. It looks like it will take a little longer in 2020.