DENVER (KDVR) — We know how much Colorado loves pets! That is why we are celebrating National Love Your Pet Day on Thursday.

From dogs to cats, birds to hamsters, every pet is special! We would love to add a photograph of you with your pet or of you showing your pet love to our gallery below. Just click the red “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We might even share your picture on TV.

Dara & Vango



My two Golden Retrievers are actually mother and son. They are Biscuit and Ollie.

Two rescued puppy mill boys with a new lease on life!

Our son, Zeke, hugging Jaspar, German Shorthaired Pointer, enjoying the view from the foothills above Lyons, CO.

Unnamed

Unnamed

Chion Madrid Just enjoying life with Family

Unnamed

Pam and Harley Quinn (English creme golden retriever)

Unnamed



Hiking at Red Rocks and taking selfies

Dragon and T-Bone love hanging out and playing in the mountains. Best dogs ever- we love our pups!

Turns out Ellie might love me as much as I love her.

Malcolm having a little fun I’m the snow.

We rescued this little guy recently. I guess he’s getting pretty comfortable with us

Unnamed

Unnamed

My Greenwing Macaw 25 years together

Unnamed

2 year old and very senior (and very patient) mutt

Unnamed

Unnamed

Unnamed

Unnamed

My sweet corgi, Daisy. Shortly after this photo she was rolled over, short legs in the air, waiting for a belly rub!

These two love each other more than anything.

Unnamed

Unnamed

Astro loves to go on shoulder rides, and whistle his two favorite songs, “the Adams Family” and “Be Happy” from Bob Marley. He likes to tell everyone what a pretty bird he is, and gives plenty of kisses.



Darlene Chartier