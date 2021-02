DENVER (KDVR) — Viewers have sent photos and videos into KDVR.com and tweeted images of the engine damage in the air and on the ground around the Broomfield area of United Flight 328.

Check out this gallery and submit any photos/videos you have as well.

Over Buckley AFB, Aurora, returning to KDEN/DIA, photo submitted by Hayden Smith

Over Buckley AFB, Aurora, returning to KDEN/DIA, photo sent in by Hayden Smith

A large chunk of metal in a front yard in Broomfield. Credit: Kieran Cain



From homeowner Kirby Klements











The engine that exploded shortly after a plane took off from Denver on Feb. 20, 2021. Credit: Kelly Glidden

The engine that exploded shortly after a plane took off from Denver on Feb. 20, 2021. Credit: Kelly Glidden

Firefighters working to extinguish the flames after an engine exploded shortly after a plane took off from Denver on Feb. 20, 2021. Credit: Kelly Glidden

The engine that exploded shortly after a plane took off from Denver on Feb. 20, 2021. Credit: Kelly Glidden

Debris from the plane engine that exploded over Denver on Feb. 20, 2021. Credit: KDVR

Debris from the plane engine that exploded over Denver on Feb. 20, 2021. Credit: KDVR

Over 230 people above the north metro area had a petrifying experience today after this engine malfunction. Thanks to the skill of the pilots who calmly landed this jet; everyone on board is ok! If you find debris, notify the local jurisdiction where you found it. #TakeABow 👨‍✈️ ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Tz67FlAofx — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) February 20, 2021

Kirby Klements is the homeowner discussing incident.

Continue to check back as this post will be updated regularly.