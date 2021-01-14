Photo Gallery: High wind causes damage in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. High Wind Warnings remain in effect all day. Widespread 50 mph gusts across Denver, I-25, the Palmer Divide, and Eastern Plains. 100 mph gusts in the high mountains. 50-80 mph gusts in the Foothills.

The highest gust this morning occurred on Peak 6 at Breckenridge Ski Area: 116 mph.

We have already seen some damage from the high winds in our state.

Have you seen any damage? We would love to see your pictures. You can upload them to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below this article. We will share as many as we can.

Debi Bowman in Aurora.

