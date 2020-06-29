Photo Gallery: Construction underway for McGregor Square

DENVER (KDVR) — Construction is underway for McGregor Square, the biggest mix-used project in Denver right now.

Located directly south of Coors Field, McGregor Square will feature three buildings: a 176-room boutique hotel managed by Sage Hospitality, the McGregor Square Residences, and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial office space with 70,000 square feet of retail (including Tattered Cover).

All three buildings will surround a 28,000 square foot plaza for events, concerts, festivals, and an ice-skating rink in the winter. The plaza will include grass for lounging, an 80 by 20-foot viewing screen for Rockies games, and restaurants and bars.

Dick Monfort, Owner/Chairman and CEO of the Colorado Rockies and developer of McGregor Square, says the development will provide a much-needed public amenity for families and the neighborhood.