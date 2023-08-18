ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A scammer was caught in the act by the man he was trying to impersonate.

The real Capt. Chris Gulli, with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, said he got word a scammer was pretending to be him, contacting several people about an arrest warrant and demanding money.

“They prey on people’s fears,” Gulli said. So he decided to give the scammer a call.

“Nine times out of 10, they never pick up. And this is the one time the guy picked up and said, ‘Captain Chris Gulli, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.’ And I was just shocked,” Gulli said.

Captain calls ‘himself’ to find scammer on the line

The sheriff’s office recorded the entire conversation. At one point, the real Capt. Gulli asked the scammer, “Are you really an Arapahoe County sheriff captain?”

The scammer responded, “Why would I not be, sir?”

After some back and forth, Gulli said the scammer hung up.

“I was never expecting to talk to myself, no, and I don’t have that thick of a Southern accent, so I don’t know where he got that from,” Gulli said. “Obviously, his research wasn’t that good.”

He said the call serves as a good reminder to the community.

“Just be on the lookout for scammers,” Gulli said. “If a number pops up on your phone and you don’t recognize it, and you’re not expecting a call from somebody, just let it go to voicemail.”

He said law enforcement will never call about an arrest warrant and demand money.

Gulli said the sheriff’s office has opened an investigation to look into these calls.

Impersonating a peace officer in Colorado is a felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a fine of up to $100,000.