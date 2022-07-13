DENVER (KDVR) — The mother of a Denver man killed in June is asking for your help finding the man wanted for his murder.

It was three weeks ago this Tuesday that Emma Armijo got the phone call no mother ever wants to receive: Her oldest son was killed in a shooting.

Raymond Herrera is pictured with his mother, Emma Armijo, who is asking for help to find her son’s killer. (Credit: Emma Armijo)

Since then, police have been searching for a man who faces first-degree murder charges in connection with her son’s death.

“It just broke my heart and I’m still hurting,” Armijo said.

Raymond Joseph Herrera was 37 years old when he was killed June 21 near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

“Raymond was a very nice gentleman. He minded his own business. He was very caring,” Armijo said. “I don’t know why somebody would do that to him,” she said.

His mother was his emergency contact.

“I get a call about 6:50, maybe a bit after, from Denver Health,” Armijo said, adding he was killed in cold blood.

They told her that “they couldn’t do nothing, that he was shot so many times, and I just broke down crying and they wouldn’t let me see him at all,” Armijo said.

The impact of his death shattered lives in his family, nearly causing another tragedy.

“I was driving on I-25. I lost control of everything, I just started busting out crying,” Armijo said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers issued an alert naming 47-year-old Phillip Lee Gurule as wanted for first-degree murder in the killing.

“He’s not trash. He had a mother that loved him, and I just want to come out to this person to say: Turn yourself in. Don’t be a coward. You took my son away. You’re eating, you’re sleeping, and I have to go see my son at the gravesite,” Armijo said.

In addition to his mother, sister and stepsisters, Herrera left behind seven children between 10-19 years old.