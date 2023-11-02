DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday morning, Denver City Council President Jamie Torres and other strategic partners broke ground on the third phase of the Sun Valley neighborhood affordable housing project.

333 obsolete Sun Valley homes were replaced with 759 residential units across six multifamily structures.

“This is the final phase of our plan in revitalizing Sun Valley, a geographically central Denver neighborhood that was once home to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents,” Joshua Crawley, the interim chief executive officer added.

The redevelopment includes three different buildings, nicknamed Joli, Sol and Flo.

Joli and Sol are mixed-income communities and are already under construction. Mixed income meaning people earning between 20%-100% of the area’s median income. Groundbreaking on the Flo project begins this week.

Joli will offer 80 affordable units made up of 30 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom, 11 three-bedroom, 10 four-bedroom and two five-bedroom options.

The Joli property will also host The Food Incubator project which is designed to provide education to residents of the community who are interested in exploring entrepreneurial career paths.

The Sol development will include 132 affordable units, 19 one-bedroom, 68 two-bedroom, 25 three-bedroom and 20 four-bedroom options.

The Flo development will feature 212 affordable units for Seniors age 62+ and disabled 18+ individuals that will have 202 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units.

DHA has completed the first two phases, with the third phase taking place thanks to a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant awarded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2016.

Technically, there will be a fourth phase that will incorporate the revitalization of the path along the river to downtown Denver.