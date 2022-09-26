DENVER (KDVR) — The National Football League is replacing the Pro Bowl with a full week of skills competitions and a flag football game.

The Pro Bowl Games will take place in Las Vegas during the first week of February.

The games will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.

Peyton Manning, along with his Omaha Productions company, will be a big part of the event.

“Making Sunday’s game a flag football game is great to see. Youth football has been extremely important to me, and knowing NFL FLAG will help grow this sport, I hope boys and girls can see themselves playing the same game as the best players in the world,” Manning said.

Manning will serve as a coach during the flag football game. It is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium.

“The Pro Bowl has always been a time to step back and celebrate the game of football with teammates, fans and family,” Manning told the AP. “I’m thankful I can continue to be part of the week as all of us at Omaha Productions work with the NFL to reimagine The Pro Bowl Games.”

During Manning’s career he was a 14-time Prow Bowler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.