During a cover of “Red Dirt Road,” Peyton Manning joined Parker McCollum on stage at Red Rocks (Credit: Andrew Long)

DENVER (KDVR) — Imagine heading to the iconic Red Rocks venue to watch country star Parker McCollum perform, and all of a sudden “The Sheriff” himself, Peyton Manning, joins on stage.

That is exactly what happened to fans who attended Thursday night’s show. McCollum posted on Instagram that his show at Red Rocks was sold out, but that wasn’t the best part of the night.

Andrew Long was at the concert and caught the moment Manning joined McCollum during his cover of the Brooks and Dunn song “Red Dirt Road.” McCollum made it through the first verse before the former Denver Broncos quarterback came from backstage donning a white cowboy hat and a drink.

“Mr. Peyton Manning y’all,” McCollum said before the crowd erupted in screams.

In Long’s video posted to TikTok, the crowd sings along as Manning stands at the mic with McCollum.

One person commented on the video and said, “The content I didn’t know I needed.”

Many others commented on the TikTok, which has more than 48,000 views and counting, that they were shocked Manning could sing.

Manning meant business because in the video he can be seen wearing his own set of custom-made earplugs. Maybe country music is his next career venture.

McCollum is based out of Texas and has been producing music since 2013. He recently released his album, “Never Enough.” McCollum describes this latest album as a “statement album,” according to his website.

McCollum’s next tour stop is Friday in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Who knows, maybe Manning will join him in future stops.