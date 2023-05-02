DENVER (KDVR) — If you are scrolling through Netflix trying to find something to binge watch, there is a new show out with appearances from Denver Broncos’ Ring of Famer and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning.

The show is called “King of Collectables: The Goldin Touch“. Think of it like “Pawn Stars” meets “Storage Wars.”

“Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles,” Netflix shared in the description of the show.

Manning is actually an executive producer of the show and appears during a FaceTime call on one episode.

In episode five, Goldin visits a Denver store and Manning shows up to talk about one of his jerseys.

There are several other times throughout the show where famous athletes and celebrities make appearances, including Drake, Karl Malone, Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Logan Paul.

“King of Collectables” premiered on April 28 and has six episodes in the first season. There is no word from Netflix if there will be a second season yet.