ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A late teenager’s family has filed a lawsuit against the former police officer charged with murder in his killing.

Adam Holen faces a count of second-degree murder in the November shooting death of 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein. Blitstein’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Holen on Wednesday in Arapahoe County District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the firm Baumgartner Law.

Holen, who was 36 at the time of the shooting, is accused of exchanging gunfire with the teen on Nov. 24.

Lawsuit alleges teen was shot 9 times

The lawsuit claims Holen confronted Blitstein and a group of teens over their driving as they pulled up to a home near his on South Addison Way. It claims Holen pulled out a loaded gun and pointed it at least one of the teens.

“Peyton, who was also armed, perceived the threat and, remarkably, was able to shoot towards Defendant (Holen) in an act of self-defense before Defendant began firing,” the lawsuit claims.

“Defendant (Holen) continued advancing on Peyton and fired nine (9) shots striking Peyton multiple times,” according to the lawsuit.

Blitstein died, and Holen was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Home surveillance video captured the incident.

Holen resigned from the Greenwood Village Police Department weeks before the incident, according to a copy of his Nov. 1 resignation letter obtained by FOX31. The letter also listed his address as near the area where the shooting happened.