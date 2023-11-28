DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen and two other lawmakers are introducing a bill that would ban the sale of water beads marketed to kids, citing the toy’s danger.

These toys are colorful, water-absorbing balls made of super-absorbent polymer, designed to grow in size when introduced to liquid. They can often appear like candy and can also be deadly if swallowed.

They also go under many names. Gel beads, Orbeez, polymer beads, water orbs, jelly beads and other titles are all associated with the same type of toy.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the beads are a danger to young children.

Pettersen and the other sponsors — Frank Pallone, Jr., D-New Jersey, and Robin Kelly, D-Illinois — are seeking to use the legislation to compel the Consumer Product Safety Commission to enforce a ban on all water beads marketed for children’s use.

Water beads lead to 7,800 ER visits

According to the commission, when swallowed by children, water beads can quickly absorb bodily fluids and swell to block intestines or cause other injuries. According to the commission’s estimates, children eating water beads resulted in 7,800 emergency room visits between 2016-22. The beads can also cause injury when inserted into the child’s body, such as the ear canal.

Signs of a child ingesting a water bead include refusing to eat, drooling, wheezing, vomiting, constipation, complaints of something stuck in an airway and abdominal swelling and soreness.

“As the mom of a toddler, I know dangerous toys that look fun but actually have harmful — or even deadly — consequences are every parent’s nightmare,” Pettersen said in an announcement for the bill. “I can’t imagine what the parents of kids who ingested these water beads are going through, and we cannot allow this product to continue harming children in Colorado or anywhere in our country.

“Especially as parents begin shopping for the holidays, I’m proud to join Representatives Pallone and Kelly on this bill to ban water beads and keep kids safe,” Pettersen added.

A number of people added their testimony of the toys’ danger to the representatives’ announcement.

“Our sweet Esther Jo is gone all because of a toy; a toy she was never allowed to play with,” said Taylor Bethard, whose daughter died after ingesting a water bead from a children’s toy kit. “Water beads are not worth the risk. If you are a parent, caregiver, teacher or therapist, I urge you to remove these from your spaces immediately. Our family is thankful that the Ban Water Beads Act will help ensure that no other family endures the same tragedy we have.”

Alex Hoehn-Saric, chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said that all small children who have access to water beads are at risk of injury or death.

“I have heard heartbreaking stories from parents whose children ingested water beads and suffered horrendous consequences, including grave internal injuries, lifelong health impacts and even death,” Hoehn-Saric said in the release. “I thank the Representatives for their leadership on this issue and look forward to working with him and with parent advocates to protect children.”

Ashley Haugen is the founder and president of That Water Bead Lady, a nonprofit dedicated to sharing the dangers of water beads.

“A toy is meant to bring joy, not tragedy,” Haugen said in the bill announcement. “Yet, in 2017, my family’s life was turned upside down when water beads, purchased for my oldest daughter, poisoned, and critically injured my youngest daughter, Kipley.

“The same water beads that devastated my family remain for sale, a silent threat in any home,” Haugen continued. “We support the Ban Water Beads Act and urge retailers to proactively remove these beads from their online platforms and shelves.”