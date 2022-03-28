DENVER (KDVR) — A petition is circulating the internet to free tigers housed at the Denver Aquarium claiming “unfair conditions.”

The Downtown Aquarium is owned by Landry’s Dining, Hospitality, Entertainment and Gaming, and Sumatran tigers are part of the Rain Forest exhibit of the aquarium.

The petition, in part, says, “The tigers are in a very tight enclosure with all concrete, and no outdoor yard … A chain-link fence separates the tigers from the public. The tigers can see visitors, smell them, and hear all the constant noise.”

The petition calls for the animals to be relocated to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenseburg or for the felines’ living conditions to be improved.