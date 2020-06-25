Petition to change name of Mount Evans to honor people killed in Sand Creek Massacre

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver resident Mark Olmstead started a petition to Change the name of Mt. Evans in Colorado. Currently 560 supporters have added their virtual signatures.

“Evans is notorious for his role in the Sand Creek massacre in eastern Colorado, killing between 150-500 Arapaho and Cheyenne people on November 29, 1864,” said Ollmstead in the petition.

>>RELATED: Civil War statue toppled over at Colorado State Capitol

“Therefore, we ask that Evans name be removed from the mountain and replaced with a more fitting name, ideally with input from the Cheyenne and Arapaho people.”

The Change.org petition, created June 10, 2020, will be sent to Chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service Vicki Christiansen, President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Olmstead’s previous attempt on Change.org, Rename Mt Evans, was created Aug 17, 2017 and had 11 supporters