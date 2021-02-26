Petition to change dog off-leash rules at parks in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A group of Denver residents is circulating a petition to change dog leash rules at parks.

The group is asking to change the ordinance to allow dogs off-leash between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Dog owner Mary Francis started the petition. The proposed change is already being implemented in other cities, she says.

“It’s been in New York City for over 20 years and then they formalized it into law, I think, in 2007,” she adds.

The petition has 350 signatures and the group has reached out to Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval.

The group’s youth ambassador is 10-year-old Sydney.

‘Cuz it’s not really during the day, and, 9 p.m., I don’t know if anybody would really be around there, then. But, 9 a.m., that’s when we come,” she said.

A spokesperson for Denver Parks and Recreation says the process to change the rules is a long one and would be tough to enforce.

Currently, Denver parks are closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.