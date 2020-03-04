Petition started to name street for Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR)– A petition was started on Tuesday to get a street named after Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who went missing more than a month ago.
Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, is accused of killing him. She was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, tampering with a deceased body and tampering with physical evidence earlier this week.
The petition is asking for a street to be named after Gannon in Colorado Springs.
“The story first hit home with our community Lorson Ranch located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. where Gannon also lived. They are currently building more homes in the area and we want to remember Gannon by getting a street name after him. we want to do this to honor him. we want his name to be remembered for many years to come. please sign this petition to get it done.”Linda Krystofiak, started the petition
The petition has received more than 3,000 signatures in 24 hours.
