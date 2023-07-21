BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of parents in Boulder are concerned about homeless encampments near their kid’s schools.

So, they’ve organized a petition drive to get the city to prioritize the removal of the camps located near school property. The parents want their petition demands placed on the Boulder city ballot this fall.

The parents call their group “Safe Zone 4 Kids.”

The group was organized by parents who claim their children were exposed to alarming situations at homeless encampments near some schools. Those situations included people openly smoking meth, campfires, and in some cases, the parents claimed their children were physically threatened.

Their petition asks the city to enforce existing laws already on the books in Boulder.

The measure will basically ban encampments near schools by keeping things like shelters, tents and propane tanks 500 feet away from school properties. It would ban the same from being 50 feet away from multi-use paths and sidewalks.

Safe Zone 4 Kids has gathered enough signatures to get their measure on the Boulder ballot this fall.

The Boulder City Council has accepted the petition. The vote is on Nov. 7.