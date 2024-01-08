DENVER (KDVR) — Police have arrested an Aurora man they say left DNA at the scene of a Wheat Ridge business owner’s homicide and burglarized the store nearly a month later.

Peter Arguello was shot and killed on Nov. 29 during a robbery at his jewelry and antiques store on West 38th Avenue. Police later matched DNA from flex cuffs found at the crime scene with Charles Robinson Shay, according to an arrest affidavit.

Shay, 40, has not been accused of killing Arguello, but police say he confessed to burglarizing the store on Dec. 26, about a month after Arguello’s death. The affidavit for Shay’s arrest describes how investigators used DNA, license plate readers and GPS tracking to build the case against him.

Peter Arguello poses inside his Wheat Ridge shop in the summer of 2023. (Brenda Ritz/Neighborhood Gazette)

Police use DNA, license plate readers, GPS

Surveillance video from the crime scene shows a male pulling a gun on Arguello and trying to handcuff him with the flex cuffs, but when Arguello resists, the male shoots him three times, according to the affidavit.

Police later found three flex cuffs looped together with a latex glove on the floor in front of the safe, from which silver coins were taken. DNA from the cuffs matched Shay’s DNA profile in a state database, police said.

Investigators later learned a red Chevrolet Silverado stolen from Glendale in October was the same truck seen leaving the crime scene. It was found torched in Centennial on Dec. 1, and two partially burned hats found in the bed matched hats seen in surveillance video after Arguello’s killing, according to the affidavit.

Crime analysts later used license plate data to identify a second truck that traveled just behind the Silverado before it was found burning. Police investigators found the truck parked in Shay’s driveway and put a GPS tracker on a second stolen vehicle parked at the Aurora townhome.

GPS records showed the vehicle parked on the block near Arguello’s store in the early morning of Dec. 24 and again on Dec. 26, when the shop’s door was pried open, according to police. Nothing was taken.

After the burglary, police arrested Shay. Police say he admitted to burglarizing the store but quit speaking with the detective once he learned his DNA was found on the flex cuffs.