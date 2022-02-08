PETA awards DougCo deputy for rescuing dog from burning vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The animal organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is presenting an award to a Douglas County deputy following his heroic act to save a dog last month.

Deputy Michael Gregorek responded to a call from a desperate dog owner on Jan. 22, whose dog Hank was trapped in a smoking vehicle.

Gregorek used his baton to break the SUV’s windows. He pulled Hank out to safety, away from the smoke, to get a drink of water.

“I would have done the same thing whether it be baby, human, dog, cat—a life is a life, and you kind of treat it as such in a situation like that,” said Gregorek.

Gregorek will be receiving the Compassionate Police Department Award from PETA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories