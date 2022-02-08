PETA awards DougCo deputy for rescuing dog from burning vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The animal organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is presenting an award to a Douglas County deputy following his heroic act to save a dog last month.

Deputy Michael Gregorek responded to a call from a desperate dog owner on Jan. 22, whose dog Hank was trapped in a smoking vehicle.

Gregorek used his baton to break the SUV’s windows. He pulled Hank out to safety, away from the smoke, to get a drink of water.

“I would have done the same thing whether it be baby, human, dog, cat—a life is a life, and you kind of treat it as such in a situation like that,” said Gregorek.

Gregorek will be receiving the Compassionate Police Department Award from PETA.