DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday marks two years since the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County. Two people lost their lives, and it’s estimated that a thousand animals were killed.

A group created to help pet owners remain prepared for similar situations is celebrating a major milestone. After two years of hard work and development, the Pet Help and Rescue app is now available for many to download.

“It’s cost us as much money as we’d normally spend in a year on our entire budget, and it’s been exhausting. But at the same time, we are all driven by this vision of creating a tool that people can use that will make all the difference,” David Crawford said.

Crawford is the executive director of Animal Help Now, a group focused on helping wildlife. Two years ago, the Marshall Fire hit Crawford personally, overtaking his home and inspiring a new mission for the group too.

“When there is a disaster and you are not home, your neighbors who are home are your best chance of having your pets rescued,” Crawford said.

Pet rescue app connects neighbors in emergencies

The goal of the app is for friends and neighbors to have access to your pet and all of their necessities in case of an emergency.

“This messaging app, that’s neighbors-based so that you fill in all the information in advance: how to get into your house, which is private until you choose to share it; making sure you have your animals described; making sure you have established two or three contacts in the area — as many as you can; and then making it super simple to send out that communication and have people respond,” Crawford said.

After two years of trying to get the app off the ground while trying to piece their own lives back together, the app is now ready for some pet owners.

The app is set to become available for Android users a little later in January. iPhone users can find the app in the Apple app store. Learn more about the group and help its mission here.

“It’s not just for natural disasters. It’s for, you know, train derailments that spew toxic fumes,” Crawford said. “I am living in an apartment complex in Denver right now. If that apartment complex were to catch fire, it’s for that. So there are a broad range of applications for this.”