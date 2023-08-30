DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies in Douglas County are looking for a person of interest in a vandalism case that happened only a few hours before the Douglas County PrideFest.

In the late hours of Aug. 25, someone spray-painted derogatory language targeting the LGBTQ community, specifically the word “groomers,” on Douglas County Fairgrounds property and vehicles, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy spotted the graffiti at 7 a.m. the next day, just hours before the PrideFest was scheduled to begin. The sheriff’s office called it a “troubling act of vandalism.”

Douglas County investigators said they are treating this incident as a bias-motivated crime.

“We stand united against all forms of hate speech and bias-motivated actions in Douglas County. We want to reassure the public that we will not tolerate such behavior, and our detectives are working diligently to identify the person behind this reprehensible act,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

Security cameras captured photos of the alleged vandal. According to the sheriff’s office, the individual was wearing a blue sweatshirt, tan pants and a facemask.

Deputies in Douglas County are looking to identity this person who is wanted for derogatory vandalism at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the person’s identity or the vandalism is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.