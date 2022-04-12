AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A person was trapped in a box truck leaking oxygen and another two people were hurt after a Tuesday night crash in Aurora.

The person trapped in the box truck had been extricated just before 7:30 p.m. and transported to the hospital, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. They said another two people were in their care.

Aurora Fire Rescue had a hazardous materials team on site for the response.

Chambers Road was closed for the investigation, according to the Aurora Police Department.

