HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue says one person was rescued following a trench collapse in Highlands Ranch on Thursday.

SMFR said a trench collapsed next to a home on Desert Willow Road around 9:15 a.m.

The victim, a man, was rescued from the trench around 9:43 a.m. and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Update – The trapped person, an adult male, has been rescued from the trench. He is being treated by Paramedics and transported to the hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/e94suksxLX — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 16, 2020

SMFR is on scene of a trench collapse next to a home on Desert Willow Rd. in @highlands_ranch 1 person is trapped inside. Firefighters from the technical rescue team are on scene and rescue operations are in progress. Haz-Mat Team responding to do air monitoring for safety. pic.twitter.com/PC2HDMITVf — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 16, 2020