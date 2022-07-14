GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A person was found shot when the Glenwood Springs Police Department responded to an active shooter call Thursday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers arrived near the intersection of 10th Street and Riverview Drive where several shots were fired around 11 a.m. A person was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to the Valley View Hospital, police said. Their condition is unknown.

A woman was able to get out of the residence and is safe with law enforcement, police said.

An alert was issued to residents in the Red Mountain South Neighborhood to lock doors and shelter in place immediately. Police closed the area to traffic at Midland Avenue between 8th Street and 27th Street.

GSPD and GCSO negotiators managed to get the suspect out of the home and into custody at 12:41 p.m.

Police were in the process of clearing the residence to secure the area and assure there were no other threats present.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.