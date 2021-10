The setting sun illuminates a thin layer of clouds over Folsom Field as Arizona faces Colorado in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department said a person was seriously injured following the CU vs. Arizona football game at Folsom Field on Saturday.

Police said the assault occurred outside the stadium near Franklin Field immediately after the game.

Witnesses and anyone with photos and/or videos of the incident are asked to contact CU Boulder police at 303-492-6666 or report the crime online.