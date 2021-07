First responders in Estes Park were called to the confluence of Big Thompson River and Glacier Creek for a water rescue on July 7, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A person was rescued after reportedly falling into the river near the YMCA of the Rockies on Wednesday morning.

The rescue was reported at 10:25 a.m. in the area of the confluence of the Big Thompson River and Glacier Creek along Highway 66.

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District said it responded to the area for reports of a child who fell into the water.

However, at 10:53 a.m., EVFPD said a 50-year-old man was out of the water. No medical treatment was provided.