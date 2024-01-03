DENVER (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help identify a woman in connection to a Tuesday carjacking.

According to the agency, the carjacking took place at Walmart at 10900 E. Briarwood Ave. in Centennial. FOX31 previously reported that a deputy in the area saw people running and a 911 call was received at the same time of shots fired at the automotive shop.

Police told FOX31’s Andrea Henderson that a woman was carjacked at gunpoint near the automotive portion of the store. The victim ran into the store for help, and another customer ran outside and fired shots at the suspect and the stolen car.

Another person jumped into the carjacked vehicle as the suspect drove away. That person is considered a person of interest and law enforcement hope to identify her. She is pictured below.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the woman, seen here on surveillance video. (Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The stolen vehicle — a silver Honda Civic — has not yet been recovered, nor has a suspect been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477. Callers can refer to case #AC24-64.