COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest believed to be connected to a deadly shooting.

On Dec. 6, Commerce City Police officers were called to a residence on the 7000 block of Elm Street around 7:35 p.m. When they arrived they found a man lying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his wounds a short time later. His identity has not been released as of this posting.

Search ongoing for person of interest

Now, investigators with the CCPD are searching for Marcus David Garrard, 68, as he is now considered a person of interest in this homicide investigation.

(Credit: Commerce City Police Department)

Garrard is described as:

5-foot-6-inches tall

160-pounds

Hair: gray

Eyes: green

If you have seen Garrard, or have any information regarding this case, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.