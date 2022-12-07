ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 28-year-old man who may have been involved in a possible homicide last week.

Alexander James Morgan is a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman found dead in the 9600 block of E. Easter Avenue. She was last seen by hotel staff on Nov. 29, the Sheriff’s Office said, and she “appeared to have been murdered.”

ACSO said Morgan has several unrelated warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident and/or Morgan is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.