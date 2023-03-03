Person of interest in shooting that sent woman to hospital (Photo credit: Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Less than two hours after the Boulder Police Department tweeted on Friday photos of a person of interest in a shooting earlier this week, the person was identified.

“Well that was fast! Not only have we been able to identify this person, but we’ve also found them and are speaking with them,” BPD tweeted.

Police said around 10 p.m. Monday, a woman was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of Canyon Boulevard. When officers arrived, a tourniquet was applied and she was taken to the hospital and later released.

Boulder shooting person of interest (Photo credit: Boulder Police Department)

Police said the woman was sleeping outside when she was shot and believe she and the shooter did not know each other.

Contact Detective Hartkopp by calling the Boulder Police tipline at 303-441-1974 reference case 23-01930 if you have any information. Or to remain anonymous, contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.