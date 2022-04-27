CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Castle Rock Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a person of interest in a fire and suspicious death in the Terrain neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have identified the person of interest as Matthew Buchanan, 32.

Matthew Buchanan is considered a person of interest after the death of one person and injuries to another during a fire in Castle Rock. (Distributed by: Castle Rock Police Department)

He was last seen driving a white Dodge minivan with a Colorado temporary license plate (3964372).

Matthew Buchanan is considered a person of interest after the death of one person and injuries to another during a fire in Castle Rock. Police say he was last seen driving this Dodge minivan. (Distributed by: Castle Rock Police Department)

If you see him or the vehicle, please call the Castle Rock Police Department at 303-663-6100.

The fire started at a home near the intersection of Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle around 2:30 p.m. The fire was contained by 2:48, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was found dead in the home. The Douglas County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 59-year-old Elizabeth Bjorlow of Castle Rock.

“We know Castle Rock is a tight-knit community,” Castle Rock Police Chief Cauley said. “Any time there is a loss of life, it impacts us all. We have a number of resources and agencies working on this investigation. We ask the public to please call us if they have any additional information that can help.”

Police have confirmed for FOX31 that Buchanan and Bjorlow are related, but they have not said how.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, police said.