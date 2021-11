WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Wheat Ridge police said Saturday an adult jumped out of a car while it was moving on Interstate 70.

The person who jumped was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened around noon on I-70 between Kipling and Ward.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances.

