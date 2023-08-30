DENVER (KDVR) — One person is in custody after they allegedly began shooting a gun near Trupp Park in Bennett Tuesday evening.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, two people were fighting near the park when one of them fired multiple rounds.

No one was hit, Adams County deputies told FOX31, but there was a soccer practice taking place at the park, as this happened around 5:15 p.m.

Because the park is only a short distance from the Bennett school campus, all buildings were locked down Tuesday night.

“The school went into a secure situation immediately to protect students during the volleyball game and after-school activities. We appreciate our family’s patience during the situation as we were following protocols given to us from law enforcement,” the district said in part in a statement to the school community Tuesday night.

Classes and activities were also canceled on Wednesday.

At this point, the person who is in custody has not yet been charged and their name has not been released. Deputies have not released any information about what caused the fight or the identity of the second person involved.