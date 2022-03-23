DENVER (KDVR) — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed Wednesday evening after a driver crashed into a person who had gotten out of their vehicle.

It happened on the on-ramp from Arapahoe Road around 6:15 p.m., according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.

Police said a driver had gotten out of their vehicle for some reason and was hit by the driver of another vehicle. The victim was transported to a hospital.

The driver who hit the pedestrian was cooperating with the police investigation.

I-25 was down to one lane by 7 p.m., causing heavy delays for travelers.