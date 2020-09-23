Person found dead inside vehicle in southeast Denver; police investigating as homicide

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A person was found dead in a vehicle in southeast Denver on Tuesday night. The Denver Police Department is investigating the situation as a homicide.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, DPD said it was investigating a death in the 2800 block of South Locust Street.

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, police said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

DPD did not say how the victim appeared to have been killed.

The victim’s name, age and gender have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.