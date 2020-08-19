Person found dead in Westminster field; police investigating as homicide

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department is investigating a homicide after a male was found dead in a field last week.

The body was found about 6:39 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, WPD said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The field is located in the 3200 block of West 84th Avenue.

The victim’s age and name have not yet been released. That information will be published by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westminster police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.