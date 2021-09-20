Person falls from I-225 overpass near Mississippi Avenue

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a person fell from an Interstate 225 overpass on Monday evening.

The person — identified so far only as a female — was on the outside of the perimeter fence on the overpass and fell when responding officers tried to make contact, according to Aurora Police Department spokesperson Matthew Longshore.

Longshore said she was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, although she is expected to survive them.

I-225 southbound was closed at Mississippi Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Monday while officers responded. It reopened by around 6:54 p.m.