Person hospitalized after near-drowning in Clear Creek

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A person was hospitalized Tuesday evening after nearly drowning in Clear Creek in Golden.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is an adult.

While the sheriff’s office initially said the person had drowned, it later stated that the victim did have a faint pulse.

The victim was reportedly in the water without a floatation device for more than a mile.

The right lane of northbound Highway 93 is closed at Highway 6.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.