DENVER (KDVR) — One person is dead, as well as a dog, after a second-alarm fire was reported overnight on Dec. 30 in the 4000 block of South Taft Hill Road near Fort Collins.

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, one person and a dog died from the blaze and smoke. A PFA investigator determined the fire was caused by “smoking materials with use of oxygen.”

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, the fire was reported at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. Firefighters arrived on scene and saw smoke coming from all of the home’s windows and flames in the northeast portion of the home.

Responders entered the building and located two injured people and a dead dog. Both patients were transported to a local hospital, but one succumbed to their injuries the morning of Dec. 31, PFA reported.

Crews used multiple hoses to apply water to flames in the living room, adjacent kitchen and garage. Firefighters and UC Health provided emergency medical care for the patients before their emergent transportation.

At 7:12 p.m., the fire was under control, PFA reported. Crews remained on scene to clear debris, ventilate the home and monitor and extinguish hot spots. The crews also created a safe area for fire investigators from PFA and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office to review the scene.