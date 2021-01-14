Person dies after being hit by vehicle on I-25 in Dacono

DACONO, Colo. (KDVR) — A person died after being hit by at least one vehicle on Interstate 25 in Dacono on Thursday evening.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the incident occurred on southbound I-25 near exit 232.

A driver crashed into a barrier on the interstate. The driver got out of the vehicle and began to cross the highway when at least one vehicle hit him or her, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The CSP said it is possible the driver was struck by several vehicles.

Southbound I-25 is closed in the area. All traffic must exit at Erie Parkway (exit 232).

The driver’s age, name and gender have not yet been released.