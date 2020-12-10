Permit system being considered for Ice Lakes Basin due to ‘human waste’ found on trail

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A permit system is being considered for Ice Lakes Basin in the San Juan National Forest near Silverton after an abundance of human waste was found on trails.

The Ice Lakes Basin trail is currently listed as temporarily closed.

For a reference, this photo shows the pristine condition of the Ice Lakes Basin before COVID-19 arrived.

Over the last 10 months, the Ice Lakes Basin area has been trampled, polluted, and destroyed by a tsunami of visitors.

As a result, a permit system is being considered.

Jed Botsford with Columbine Ranger District says 400-600 people per day were visiting.

Ice Lakes Basin is an 8 hour drive from Denver in dry weather.

Biggest problems according to Botsford:

Unemployment caused by COVID-19 and telecommuting

Social Media attracting visitors

Dog Poop Bags

Cars parked everywhere

Trees and historical structures stripped for fire wood

All Trails published this note about the Ice Lakes Basin:

“Due to the amount of human waste on the trail recently there will be a permit system in place for which you’ll need to obtain prior to visiting from the Columbine Ranger District. Please pack everything out with you. There are wag bags available at the trailhead.”

A volunteer at the Ouray Visitor Center says the trash left behind at campgrounds and hiking trails and the damage to jeep trails and the tundra was awful over summer and fall.