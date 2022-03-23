DENVER (KDVR) — As part of the movement to transition our energy sector to greener solutions, Congressman Ed Perlmutter is joining local leaders in pushing for higher vehicle pollution standards.

Specifically, they’re calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen proposed clean truck standards.

Part of their push is to incentivize the transition to electric trucks and busses to bolster manufacturing job growth for these increasingly popular options in the Centennial State.

Perlmutter was joined by Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta, State Senator Faith Winter and Laurie Anderson with Moms Clean Air Force Colorado to discuss why higher standards matter.

