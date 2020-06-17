‘Perfect storm’ leads to Denver 311 hitting capacity Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — In what staff is describing as a “perfect storm,” Denver’s 311 call center hit capacity Monday, disconnecting dozens of callers.

The issue stemmed from high call volumes, Monday typically being their busiest day, and a nationwide phone outage.

“We were over capacity, basically,” says Chief Marketing Officer Jenny Schiavone. “There were 100 residents who called in and received an error message because all of the circuits were busy.”

Schiavone says it’s the first time she can remember that happening in recent history.

“It seems like while it’s still busy, we’re not seeing that error message happen today, which is good news,” she said Tuesday.

Schiavone says the high call volume recently has been significantly tied to DMV questions. DMV offices in Denver have been closed since mid-March.

“We normally see about 60 DMV calls a day, and right now, we’re seeing upwards of 360 calls a day,” she says.

Halfway through June, 311 has nearly received the amount of calls it does in a typical month.

The total number of calls during the past several months is below:

February: 32,158

March: 37,183

April: 34,427

May: 40,777

June 1-15: 29,602

Schiavone says callers should remain in the queue, and should not hang up and call back into 311. She says callers who do that will lose their place in line.

She also recommends going to Denvergov.org to find answers to questions.

DMV offices in Denver are expected to open by the end of June, according to Schiavone.