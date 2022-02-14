‘Perceived bomb threat’ moves Cherry Creek School District meeting virtual

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The regularly scheduled meeting Monday night for the Cherry Creek School District Board of Education has been moved remote due to a “perceived bomb threat,” the district’s website said.

The post from the district said the threat came from “an individual with a documented criminal history.”

The meeting has been moved to a secure location and will be livestreamed over Zoom. The district said anyone who signed up for public comment will have the opportunity in the Zoom meeting.