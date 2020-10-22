Pepsi Center will now be called Ball Arena following new partnership with Ball Corporation

DENVER (KDVR) — Kroenke Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday that it established a partnership with the Ball Corporation and the Pepsi Center will now become Ball Arena.

According to a release from the NBA, the partnership includes naming rights for Ball and KSE’s hometown arena in Denver, home to the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and NLL’s Colorado Mammoth, and also home to family entertainment and concerts.

Ball and KSE will also partner with the Premier League’s Arsenal F.C., which plays in London’s Emirates Stadium, and the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and their home stadium, SoFi Stadium. In each location, in addition to in-venue aluminum beverage packaging solutions, Ball and KSE will enhance local community programs and increase awareness of the importance of aluminum recycling, according to the announcement on Thursday.

“It is with great pride that we introduce Ball Arena as the new home of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth,” said KSE Founder and Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. “Our goal in selecting a long-term international venues partner was to find a Colorado-based company with global renown to grow side-by-side with our talented young teams. Ball Corporation is an ideal fit for that vision, an innovative leader that shares our commitment to our local community, to environmental sustainability and creating quality jobs in Colorado. We look forward to unveiling Ball Arena and welcoming our fans back home when it is time once again to celebrate live sports and entertainment events responsibly. We ask everyone to continue to stay safe and look after each other so that we can soon enjoy countless amazing memories at Ball Arena.” “This announcement is an extension of a relationship that began between Ball Corporation and KSE a year ago with the introduction of their infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum CupTM. That opened the door to this incredible opportunity, that builds on the importance of aluminum packaging and recycling,” said Michael Ceilley, KSE Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing & Media Sales. “Working together, we believe this partnership will be transformative and help redefine the way arenas and stadiums operate globally. We are also grateful for PepsiCo’s dedication to elevating the fan experience at our arena for over 21 years, and through ongoing official beverage partnerships with the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Ball Arena.”