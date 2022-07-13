DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of jobs will be coming to the Denver metro area after Pepsi announced a land acquisition to build a 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in east Denver.

The facility is slated to open in the summer of 2023. Pepsi acquired 152 acres of land in the Denver High Point development area as the home of the facility will be located near 72nd Avenue and Argonne Street, which is southeast of where Peña Boulevard turns east towards Denver International Airport.

PepsiCo Beverages North America currently employs roughly 1,200 people in Colorado. The new plant is expected to bring 250 more jobs to the Centennial State. The company has been operating in the Denver community since the 1950s.

While the facility will “aim to achieve 100% renewable electricity, best-in-class water efficiency and reduced virgin plastic use,” according to a release, there are no timetables given for accomplishing those goals.

“PepsiCo has been committed to our community for nearly 75 years, and we’re proud that they have chosen to deepen their roots here and grow that commitment,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement. “Not only will their new facility create more quality jobs in our city, it significantly boosts their commitment to sustainability and supports my administration’s climate action efforts. We’ve been working hand in hand with the PepsiCo team on this project and look forward to taking it across the finish line.”