People who lost property to Cameron Peak Fire will see tax relief

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Property owners affected by the Cameron Peak Fire can expect property tax relief this year.

Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey announced owners who lost structures and homes as a result of the fire are receiving reimbursement or credits on their 2021 property taxes.

The relief is provided by money recently allocated by Colorado legislators and House Bill 14-1101.

“As a resident of Larimer County myself, I am grateful for the help being provided to property owners that experienced great loss during the Cameron Peak Fire. I am honored to be a part of this relief effort, the result of a combined concern on the part of both State and local government to help Larimer County property owners who lost so much,” Josey said.

Property owners will be notified by a letter detailing the reduced amounts later this year. The Treasurer has also extended the date property taxes are due for these individuals.

Those that have any questions regarding this tax relief should contact the Treaasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey at 970-498-7027.