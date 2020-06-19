People now encouraged to safely travel Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado health and tourism leaders are now encouraging people to get out and safely explore the state.

“We want individuals to be able to move about the state, to enjoy – especially – the great outdoors that Colorado has to offer. We want people to be making those summer plans at this point,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE.

Last month, the Colorado Tourism Office launched a marketing campaign urging people to stay home and hold off on visiting Colorado.

On Friday, a new initiative called ‘Care For Coloradans‘ was discussed.

It focuses on ways for both in-state and out-of-state residents to explore Colorado responsibly.

Regardless of what activity you’re taking part in, whether it’s camping or visiting a restaurant, people are being asked to wear a mask in public (whenever it’s feasible), keep at least six feet between yourself and non-household members and to clean your hands frequently.

“We hope travelers take those precautious seriously,” said Cathy Ritter, Director of the Colorado Tourism Office. “But we are getting lots of signals including from CDPHE that is appropriate and timely now to travel within the state”.

There was no mention on Friday of the state’s previous ‘#WaitingToCO’ campaign from May.