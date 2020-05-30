People living near protests deal with tear gas, chaos outside their doors

DENVER (KDVR) — Families living near site of Denver protests over the death of George Floyd are dealing with the effects even as they try to stay away.

“People started screaming and running and then tear gas,” said Jacqulyn Murray who lives just a block from the Capitol Building.

Murray and her partner Michael Guzman say the tear gas seeped into their sixth floor apartment Thursday, the first night of the protests.

“A lot of tears, stinging in the nose and coughing. We just couldn’t breathe for like 30 seconds,” said Murray.

“The moment we opened up the windows, it was like seconds later it starting coming in and really affecting us,” said Guzman.

Murray says it’s a difficult thing to explain to her young daughter whose window overlooked the chaos.

“It’s difficult because I try to be as honest with her as possible. I want her to know that she’s safe but she’s also got to worry and be alert because there are things in this world that we can’t control that are going to be around us. There’s nothing we can really do about it except endure,” said Murray.

Murray says they don’t feel there’s anything they can do to prepare for more rounds of protesting other than hope the demonstrations remain peaceful.

“It’s terrifying because it’s me home and what if they started attacking the buildings here and coming in? It’s a lot to handle,” said Murray.